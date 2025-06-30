Juventus are preparing to lock horns with Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup, which could give them the chance to ask about Endrick.

The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting players to emerge from Brazil in recent years. Los Merengues splashed €60 million to acquire his services from Palmeiras last year.

Naturally, the teenager couldn’t immediately carve himself a starting role at Carlo Ancelotti’s court, especially when having to compete with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo.

Nevertheless, he still made 37 appearances across all competitions in his first season in the Spanish capital, albeit mostly coming off the bench. He contributed with seven goals and one assist.

Endrick endured difficult first campaign at Real Madrid

As reported in recent weeks, Juventus have sent scouts to watch Endrick in action, as they consider him a potential candidate to bolster Igor Tudor’s squad next season.

While Real are highly unlikely to sell the Brazilian international, they might consider a loan move that would grant him the opportunity to play his football at one of the biggest clubs in the world and earn valuable experience.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the Serie A giants will seize the opportunity to revive contacts with the Spanish counterparts on this particular track ahead of Tuesday’s clash in Miami.

Juventus still chasing Endrick

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

In the meantime, Endrick is waiting to hear from Xabi Alonso who will let the youngster know where he lies in his plans for next season.

Afterwards, the wonderkid and his entourage will decide whether to stay in the Spanish capital or seek a different path.

Enrdrick is currently out with a muscle injury, so he won’t take part in the action on Tuesday.