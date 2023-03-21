Juventus sell out Allianz Stadium two weeks before their next game

Juventus has sold out the Allianz Stadium before their match against Verona after the international break, the club has announced.

The black and whites have enjoyed a good run of form in recent weeks as they bid to end this season successfully, despite losing 15 points.

After their win against Inter Milan in their last game, their fans now seem confident their team will earn the points needed to win a place in the top four.

Verona is not as good as Inter, but they cannot be underestimated and Juve will need all the support they can get.

Their fans are prepared to provide that support, with the club reporting on its website that the tickets for their first game back after the international break have been sold out.

Juve FC Says

There is so much belief at Juve now that we are having a remarkable season and fans will not want to miss any home game.

The players need all our support and anyone who can be there physically must try their best to be in the stadium.

Another reason fans may have bought the tickets could be because the two weeks break from club football is long, and they cannot wait for the return of football.