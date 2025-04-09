The coming weeks will prove pivotal for Juventus as they determine the futures of several players currently on loan, with financial implications set to influence their summer transfer strategy, reports Tuttosport. Among the trio of loanees under scrutiny, Filip Kostic’s situation at Fenerbahce has emerged as a key storyline, offering the Bianconeri a chance to bolster their budget through a permanent sale.

Kostic, deployed as a left-sided attacker, has become an integral figure under José Mourinho at Fenerbahce, delivering consistent performances that have solidified his importance to the Turkish side. The Serbian’s contributions have prompted Fenerbahce to initiate talks aimed at securing his services beyond the loan spell. Juventus, seeking to capitalise on his strong form, is reportedly holding out for a €4 million fee—a figure that would generate a modest capital gain while alleviating the burden of his salary, which exceeds €5 million gross annually.

(Getty Images)

Negotiations are expected to accelerate soon, with Fenerbahce planning discussions with Kostic’s agent, Alessandro Lucci, to finalise terms. The proposed deal would likely involve a two-year contract with an option for a third season, reflecting Mourinho’s desire to retain the winger as a cornerstone of his project. For Juventus, the transaction represents a pragmatic move: offloading an ageing asset while freeing up resources to reinvest in squad reinforcements.

The outcome of Kostic’s transfer talks could set a precedent for Juventus’ approach to other loanees. While specific names remain undisclosed, the club is poised to leverage similar sales to accumulate funds for their summer overhaul. With financial fair play constraints and the need to strengthen key positions, every incoming fee and salary saving will prove critical.

Kostic’s case underscores a broader strategy at Juventus to monetise peripheral squad members efficiently. As the June Club World Cup looms—a tournament where loan returnees’ eligibility remains unresolved—the Bianconeri must balance immediate squad needs with long-term financial planning. For now, all eyes remain on Istanbul, where Kostic’s future could unlock the first domino in Juventus’ summer transfer agenda.