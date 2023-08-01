Juventus has further streamlined their roster by selling Mattia Del Favero to SPAL, as they work towards building a squad capable of winning the league, as reported by Calciomercatio. The club’s director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has been actively involved in the transfer market to ensure they end the window with a well-balanced and competitive team.

Juventus has a substantial number of players, including those in their Next Gen side, and it has become necessary to reduce the squad size to a manageable figure. As part of this process, Mattia Del Favero has departed the club and moved to SPAL for more playing time and a chance to kickstart his career.

Del Favero, who is now 25 years old, has been with Juventus since 2013 when he first joined on loan from Prato. The club had hoped he would develop into their future first-choice goalkeeper, but opportunities didn’t align for him to reach that status. Now, he seeks a fresh start at SPAL, aiming to establish himself as the number-one goalkeeper at his new club and progress his career.

Juve FC Says

The club has done the right thing to allow Del Favero to leave because he clearly has no future at the Allianz Stadium.

At his age, he should have been our number one or two long ago, but he simply is not good enough and never will be.