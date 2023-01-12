Juventus send exciting youngster out on loan to Reggina

Juventus has sent one of its promising talents to Reggina on loan for the rest of the season.

The Bianconeri have some of the finest young players in Italian football in their ranks, from the U19 side to the Next Gen team and continues to develop gems around their system.

One man who has caught attention in the Bianconeri youth ranks is Tommaso Galante and his fine performance has earned him a move away from the club.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the 18-year-old forward has left for the Serie C side in a bid to play senior men’s football soon.

The Bianconeri rates him highly and expects the loan move to give him much-needed exposure, which will be useful to the youngster now and in the future.

Juve FC Says

Our Next Gen team also plays in Serie C and could have been a good home for the teenager. However, leaving the Juve system is also great for his development.

As he shares the dressing room and training ground with older players in the Italian third division, we expect him to develop faster and return to Turin as a more rounded professional.

Hopefully, he will get more than enough game time to show what he can do before returning to Turin.