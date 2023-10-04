Juventus has maintained its interest in Georgiy Sudakov from Shakhtar Donetsk and is actively scouting the 21-year-old midfielder during his Champions League matches, reports Calciomercato. The Bianconeri have been monitoring Sudakov since last season as they seek to bolster their midfield options.

In the previous transfer window, Juventus primarily focused on offloading unwanted players, but they are expected to make new signings when the transfer window reopens. They are in need of at least one new midfielder and are considering the possibility of acquiring one during the winter transfer window, with Sudakov being a prominent target on their list.

Juventus is reportedly sending a scout to observe Sudakov’s performance in Shakhtar Donetsk’s Champions League match against Royal Antwerp, aiming to gather more information about the player as they plan for potential signings in the upcoming transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Sudakov is at the perfect age to join us because he would offer us so much more in midfield and do so for several years.

We expect him to be ahead of the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli on the pecking order, considering that he has played more football in the last few years.