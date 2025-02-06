UDINE, ITALY - AUGUST 20:Cristiano Giuntoli of Juventus looks on during the Serie A TIM match between Udinese Calcio and Juventus at Dacia Arena on August 20, 2023 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly planning to enter the fray for Deportivo La Curuna’s exciting young talent Yeremay Hernandez.

The 22-year-old started his career at Las Palmas and then spent a couple of campaigns developing his game at Real Madrid’s academy before being poached by Deportivo on a free transfer in 2017. Since then, the Spaniard has been gradually refining his skills, and has now emerged as one of the most mesmerising young wingers in the country.

The Spain U21 starlet has taken LaLiga2 by storm this season. He has already scored eight goals and provided his teammates with three assists. The talented winger is blessed with wonderful technical skills and a natural ability to beat his marker.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have sent their scouts to watch Hernandez live in action at the Riazor.

This move suggests that the Serie A giants are preparing to enter the race for the Spaniard’s signature. However, they should expect a major tug-of-war to ensue, as several clubs have been on his trail for quite some time. This includes Chelsea and Napoli who enquired about his services in January.

Moreover, the source reveals that Juve’s next opponents Como made a concrete attempt to bring Yeremay to the Italian peninsula. Cesc Fabregas has been building his squad around a large Spanish contingent that includes veterans like Pepe Reina, Alberto Moreno and Sergi Roberto, in addition to youngsters like Nico Paz and Assane Diao.

However, the Lombardians fell short in their attempts to land Hernandez, as Deportivo reportedly rejected a bid worth 15 millon euros.

Nevertheless, Transfermarkt reveals that the player’s contract with the second-division club includes a release clause that can be triggered for 20 milion euros. Hence, we can expect the winger to leave Deportivo in favour of greener pastures next summer, but it remains to be seen if his destination could lie in Turin.