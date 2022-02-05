Juventus send their best wishes to birthday boys Ronaldo and Tevez

On the 5th of February, two former Juventus stars are celebrating their birthdays. The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account made sure to send their warmest wishes to both Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez.

The Portuguese shocked the world when he made his landing in Turin back in the summer of 2018.

During his time at the Allianz Stadium, he won the Scudetto on two occasions and became the first player to score 100 goals for the club in just three campaigns.

However, his time at the club was marred by three disappointing Champions League exits at the hands of Ajax, Lyon and Porto.

Last summer, Ronaldo decided to make a long-awaited return to Manchester United, the club that launched him to the very top of the sport between 2003 and 2009.

Today, CR7 is celebrating his 37th birthday.

Happy 37th birthday to CR7! 🎂🔥 pic.twitter.com/F1ALfSJcQg — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 5, 2022

As for Tevez, he remains a popular figure amongst the Bianconeri supporters, despite only playing in Turin for two seasons (between 2013 and 2015). He turns 38 today.

The Argentine scored some memorable goals for the club, while leaving it all out on the pitch thanks to his combative efforts.

The striker ended a third spell at Boca Juniors last summer and remains a free agent, but he’s yet to officially announce his retirement.

The two men played at Juventus during different times, but were teammates at Man United under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson.