Hans Nicolussi Caviglia has moved to Salernitana from Juventus on loan for the rest of this season with an option to buy.

The midfielder had spent the first half of this season at SudTirol, but clubs in Serie A were eyeing a move for him, having watched him impress in Serie B.

Juve wants him to get the best experience possible to aid his development and has now agreed to loan him to the Salerno side, as reported by Football Italia.

The report claims the 22-year-old joins them for six months and they can make the move permanent at the end of the term for a fee.

Juve knows he is a top talent and has agreed to a buy-back clause which will help them bring him back if he becomes a superstar in Campania.

Juve FC Says

We have so many budding youngsters on our books now and we need to release some so they can earn regular game time at other clubs.

Adding a buy-back clause to their moves means we can have them back in the future if they become superstars in Serie A or outside the country.

But keeping them on our books when they will not play often does not benefit anyone.