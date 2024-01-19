Marley Aké’s loan spell at Udinese has been terminated, and he will spend the second half of the season at a Swiss club.

Juve sent the 23-year-old on loan to Udinese at the start of this season so he could get plenty of game time.

He is highly rated at the club but would not have played enough if he had remained at the Allianz Stadium, a situation that was expected to be different at Udinese.

However, under two different managers, he did not receive enough game time, prompting Juve to cut short his loan spell at the Serie A club.

Calciomercato reveals that he will continue the campaign at the Swiss midtable club Yverdon-Sport FC.

Aké is one of the players who has graduated from the Juve NextGen team, but his career has stalled for some time now.

The Bianconeri know he needs regular game time and hope he will get it from this loan spell.

Juve FC Says

Ake is a very talented youngster and proved that in our NextGen team, but he has to show what he can do at the senior level.

This loan spell is another chance for him to shine, and because he would be away from the spotlight, we expect him to do much better than he did in the first half of the campaign.