Juventus sends a clear and strong message to Arsenal over Arthur

If Arsenal is serious about signing Arthur Melo from Juventus this month, they need to submit an offer for a permanent transfer according to reports.

The Gunners are eyeing a move for the former Barcelona man, as they seek to fill the void left by some of their midfield departures.

Arthur has been struggling to make an impact at Juve since he moved to the Allianz Stadium last season.

The Bianconeri could cash in on him for the right offer, but Arsenal wants to take him on loan.

The Daily Mail says the Bianconeri have informed the English club that he would only leave Turin if there is an agreement to sign him permanently.

This means either a transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy would do. They currently value him at £35million.

Juve FC Says

Arthur hasn’t shown good form for much of his time at Juve, but he remains one of the most important players we have in the squad.

Injuries and poor form has affected him greatly, but he is a quality player and would deliver if he can adapt his game to Max Allegri’s demands.

We cannot say how long this period of adaptation would take, and it would be okay if we sell him to land a more suitable replacement.

But sending him out on loan for six months truly makes little sense for a top club like Juve.