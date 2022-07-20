Juventus sends a clear message to Ramsey with their USA tour decision

Juventus has left Aaron Ramsey behind for their tour of the USA in a clear sign that he has to leave.

The midfielder has failed to make an impact at the club since he joined them in 2019 as a free agent.

Injuries have plagued his time in Turin and he was sent out on loan to Rangers in the second half of the last campaign.

Juve hoped he would do well at the home of the Scottish side and prompt them to sign him permanently.

However, his injury problems followed him there, and he also missed a decisive spot-kick which saw them lose the Europa League final.

The Bianconeri are now working to terminate his contract, and a report on Football Italia says they have left him behind to sort it out.

He wants 4m euros to walk away, but Juve wants to offer him just 2m euros. Both parties will continue discussions.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey has stuck around like a bad smell and we need to get rid of him soon enough.

The midfielder is simply not needed by us now, and there is no need to keep him.

We probably need to increase our offer, but he is not worth paying up to 4m euros to leave.