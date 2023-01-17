Juventus sends a farewell message to Nedved

Juventus has said goodbye to Pavel Nedved as they prepare to inaugurate a new board tomorrow and the former attacking midfielder will leave.

He is a part of the former board of directors, who resigned at the end of November, forcing Juve to name a new one that will become a reality by tomorrow.

Nedved played for the club before becoming one of its board members and vice president and the Bianconeri were successful during his playing days and when he became a club executive.

As he leaves, the club posted on its website:

“After hanging up his boots in 2009, he began his second life at the Bianconeri, joining the Board of Directors in 2010. In 2015 he became Vice President of the club, and also in this new position he continued to win. It would be impossible to describe in only a few words the road travelled together. The memory of all those victories won side by side and of all the special moments shared over the years will always remain.”

Juve FC Says

Nedved remains one of the finest players and executives we have had and their unexpected resignation last year was painful.

But even that act was done to help the club avoid problems as investigators probed its finances over the last few terms.

We wish Nedved the best in his next career step and will remember his leadership time which helped to transform the club.