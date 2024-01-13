Juventus has been fielding inquiries about Kenan Yildiz following his impressive start at the club. The Turkish teenager initially joined the team at the U19 level last season but has quickly become a regular in the first team, showcasing his talent.

Yildiz’s remarkable performances have garnered attention from clubs across Europe, and it’s no surprise that Juventus is aware of several interested parties. The Bianconeri is so keen on his potential that they are reportedly willing to loan out Moise Kean to create more playing opportunities for Yildiz, underlining his value to the team.

Among the numerous suitors for Yildiz, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have shown interest, with both clubs closely monitoring his progress. However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, when these European giants approached Juventus about the Turkish youngster, the Bianconeri turned down their requests.

Juventus sees Yildiz as a crucial part of both their current squad and future plans, and as a result, they are not entertaining offers for his signature.

Juve FC Says

We know clubs will come calling for Yildiz, but he is the type of talent we can build our team around, and we have to keep him at the Allianz Stadium for as long as possible.

Hopefully, he will continue to improve and help us to win the league title this season.