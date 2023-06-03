Juventus sends a message to Vlahovic’s suitors amidst interest from Chelsea

Juventus is setting a high price tag of 80 million euros for Dusan Vlahovic amid interest from various European clubs, taking advantage of their failure to secure Champions League football for the upcoming season Football-Italia.

The Serbian striker has garnered attention from several clubs across Europe, who see an opportunity to acquire him due to Juventus’ absence from the Champions League.

However, not all interested parties are willing to meet Juve’s asking price. Atletico Madrid has expressed interest in a potential deal and is considering including Alvaro Morata as part of the transfer to secure Vlahovic. Meanwhile, Chelsea is reportedly looking to include Romelu Lukaku in their offer. Nevertheless, Juventus is adamant about a cash-only deal and will not consider offers below the 80 million euro mark.

The situation suggests that Juventus is determined to secure a substantial fee for Vlahovic’s transfer and is unwilling to compromise on their valuation, despite potential player-exchange proposals.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the most valuable players in our squad and the Serbian will do well at most clubs on the continent, but we must show we are a top side and not sell him cheaply.

If we cannot offload him for the right price, we can select other members of the squad to offload and raise money.

It would be interesting to see the decisions the club will make before next season starts.