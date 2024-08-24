Juventus is serious about securing the signing of Nicolás González in this transfer window and has now submitted a new offer for the Fiorentina winger.

González has been on Juve’s radar since last season, with Thiago Motta keen to bring him into his squad. However, Fiorentina has been firm in their stance, indicating they would only consider a sale if Juventus offers €40 million.

Initially, the Bianconeri tabled a €30 million bid, which was quickly rejected by the Florence club, who are under no pressure to sell. To advance negotiations, Juventus has now improved their offer in an attempt to reach an agreement.

According to a report from Football Italia, Juventus has proposed a deal worth €32 million plus an additional €6 million in add-ons. While this still falls short of Fiorentina’s asking price, Juve is confident it could lead to a compromise and is awaiting the club’s response.

In parallel, Juventus is also negotiating for Jadon Sancho and may sign two wingers before the window closes. As a result, they are cautious about committing too much of their budget to González alone.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez is undoubtedly a terrific winger who has mastered how to do well in Serie A, but we have to limit how much we will spend to sign him.