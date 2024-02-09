Juventus has intensified its pursuit of Felipe Anderson, whom they aim to acquire as a free agent after the current season.

The talented midfielder from Lazio has emerged as a pivotal figure in Maurizio Sarri’s roster, yet he finds himself in the final stages of his contract with his current club.

While Lazio endeavours to retain his services and has extended a contract offer, it falls short of meeting Anderson’s financial expectations, compelling him to explore alternative options.

This circumstance has presented Juventus with an opportunity to bolster their squad with one of the league’s standout performers. Negotiations have commenced between Juventus and Anderson’s representatives to facilitate a potential move.

To preempt the prospect of Anderson joining another club, Juventus has reportedly proposed a contract worth approximately 2.5 to 3 million euros net per annum, inclusive of bonuses, spanning three seasons with the provision for an automatic extension for an additional year, as disclosed by Calciomercato.

Anderson, however, seeks a salary in the vicinity of 4 million euros for his next contract, thereby necessitating careful consideration of Juventus’ offer.

His decision hinges on whether Juventus’ proposal aligns with his desired financial terms and career aspirations.

Juve FC Says

Our offer is good on paper, considering that he would not offer us any resale value, and we expect him to accept it.