Juventus is stepping up their interest in Manchester United star Jadon Sancho as they look to bolster their squad.

Sancho was in fantastic form while on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season, helping them reach the final of the Champions League.

The Germans signed him on loan from Manchester United following his falling out with Erik Ten Hag.

The winger had hoped the Dutch manager would leave his role at the end of the last campaign, but the club has confirmed Ten Hag for another season.

This puts Sancho in a tricky position, and he might be forced to leave the club again for another temporary spell.

The winger is now on Juventus’ radar, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb revealing that the Old Lady has already sent an offer to the Premier League club for his signature.

The report claims they have offered to take him on loan, but they will need help from United to cover his salary.

Sancho earns 8.5 million euros per season, and Juve cannot pay that wage alone.

Juve FC Says

Sancho did well at Borussia Dortmund, and he can do well for us as well, but United might not want to send him out on loan again.