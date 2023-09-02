Dean Huijsen is poised to be one of the next young talents to make the jump to the Juventus senior team from the Next Gen side. However, before he becomes a regular in the senior squad, he is temporarily being sent back to the Next Gen side for an upcoming weekend.

While Juventus remains confident that Huijsen has the potential to become a first-team player in the near future, a report from Il Bianconero reveals that he will spend this weekend assisting the Next Gen side in their competitive match. This decision is likely based on the belief that he will gain valuable playing time and experience by starting in this game, which will be more beneficial for his development than potentially being a substitute in the senior squad’s challenging match against Empoli.

As a defender, Huijsen will benefit from accumulating minutes, and Serie C offers a competitive environment for him to continue honing his skills and progressing as a player. Juventus appears to have a strategic plan in place to ensure his development continues in the right direction.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is a player we know will soon break into the first team on a permanent basis and the defender just needs to keep improving.

We will be following his performance in the Next Gen side, and it could see the first-team coaches trust him with minutes sooner than he expects.