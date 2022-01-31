Juventus sends Hamza Rafia to Cremonese

Juventus has sent Hamza Rafia to Cremonese on loan for the rest of this season, according to Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri has had a very busy final day of the transfer window with some of their players leaving the club.

In a day when the transfers of the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski has overshadowed other moves, Rafia has also left the club.

The Tunisian plays as an attacking midfielder and he represented his country at this month’s AFCON.

He spent the first half of the season at the Belgian side, Standard Liège where he made 8 league appearances.

Juve was unsatisfied with his game time there and has decided to bring him back.

He would now spend the rest of this season at Cremonese where he is expected to get more playing time than in the first half of the season.

Juve FC Says

Consistent game time for our youngsters is very important and any club that takes them on loan must be ready to give them enough chances to play.

We have some of the finest talents in Italian football and it is only because of the quality of options above them on the pecking order that they are not playing regularly for the club now.

Hopefully, Rafia will be an important part of the Cremonese side for this second half of the campaign.