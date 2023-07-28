Juventus has made the decision to send Nicolo Rovella back home from their pre-season tour in the USA after the young midfielder suffered an injury, reports Football Italia. Rovella, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Genoa and Monza, was eager to impress the manager, Max Allegri, and secure a spot in the Juve first team for the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, the talented youngster sustained the injury during a training session, and the club had been managing the situation for some time. However, they eventually concluded that it would be best for him to return to their training base in Italy to receive further treatment and rehabilitation.

Given the intense competition for playing time in Juventus’ midfield, this injury setback is undoubtedly disappointing for Rovella. It might decrease his chances of breaking into the first team this season, which in turn increases the likelihood that he could be sent out on loan again for the next campaign. Nevertheless, the club will likely prioritise his recovery and development to ensure he can make a strong impact in the future.

Juve FC Says

Rovella is one player most of us want to see playing in Black and White at the Allianz Stadium, but this injury will seriously affect his chance of that happening soon.

The midfielder has huge potential to become one of the best players in the team, but he must prove it on the training ground to earn a chance to perform in the first team under Allegri.