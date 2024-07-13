The Juventus senior team and the Next Gen side will meet in a pre-season game next month.

The Next Gen team is a significant part of the Juventus system, having nurtured several first-team stars including Kenan Yildiz and Nicolo Fagioli.

Max Allegri closely monitored their performances and provided opportunities to players from this group who demonstrated they were ready for the senior team.

Juventus remains committed to investing in the Next Gen team, which includes making important signings to strengthen their development pipeline.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the Next Gen team will have the opportunity to face off against the Juventus senior team. According to Tuttomercatoweb, a match between them is scheduled for the 6th of August, with free entry granted to fans.

This fixture also took place last summer, and it presents a chance for Next Gen players to impress Thiago Motta and stake their claim for a spot in the first team.

With several senior team stars expected to be back by then, Juventus anticipates a full squad for this fixture, showcasing the depth and talent across both teams within the club.

Juve FC Says

This friendly game would be an exciting one and some youngsters will take the chance to shine in front of Thiago Motta.