Juventus are reportedly considering an onslaught for West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo after courting him in the summer.

After missing out on their main target Riccardo Calafiori in favour of Arsenal, the Bianconeri turned to the French defender and were reportedly on the verge of finalizing an agreement with OGC Nice worth around 35 million euros.

However, the negotiations stalled in the final stages, and the former Barcelona man eventually lost patience, so he ended up accepting a move to West Ham. On the other hand, Juventus resorted to Pierre Kalulu.

In hindsight, Todibo might regret his move to East London, especially with some of his recent displays (particularly against Liverpool and Man City) coming under scrutiny.

Moreover, the Hammers sacked Julen Lopetegui, the manager who requested his arrival in the place, and hired Graham Potter as their new head coach, which could also affect the defender’s playing time and overall status at the club.

So according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Todibo would like to leave West Ham and start a new chapter elsewhere, and has now gained himself a not-so-new suitor in the shape of Juventus.

The Bianconeri already have an agreement in hand for Chelsea youngster Renato Veiga who will join the club on loan until the end of the season, but Cristiano Giuntoli and company could return to London with a second defender in the bag.

The Bianconeri will reportedly keep an eye on the West Ham wantaway to understand if he could be a concrete solution. But in the meantime, they will continue to pursue Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly who is struggling for playing time this season, as well as Udinese’s Thomas Kristensen who remains on the shortlist.

Juventus are working on revamping their backline after losing Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to ACL injuries, while Danilo is set to leave in January.