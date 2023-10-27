Arthur Vermeeren has been making waves in European football, showcasing his talent while playing for Royal Antwerp in Belgium at the age of 18. His impressive performances have garnered attention from various clubs across the continent, including Juventus, who are closely monitoring his progress.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb has revealed that Juventus had a scout present at Antwerp’s Champions League match against FC Porto. The Bianconeri are assessing the young talent as they seek to avoid missing out on another promising European prospect, following near-successes in their attempts to sign Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland, both of whom ultimately signed with other clubs.

Although Antwerp lost the game, Vermeeren continued to shine with his exceptional performances, even though his efforts were not enough to secure a victory for his team. Juventus appears determined to secure his signature and bolster their squad with this emerging talent.

Juve FC Says

Vermeeren will hardly join us soon because he will not play as much as he is doing at his present club.

So we probably will have to wait and move for him after next season, when he would have been a much more mature player.

But he will likely cost less now than in the near future if he develops and meets expectations.