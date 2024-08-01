Juventus has made Matt O’Riley their alternative target to Teun Koopmeiners if a move for the Dutchman becomes complicated.

Juve wants to add Koopmeiners to their squad, but signing him will depend on their offer to Atalanta.

La Dea wants 60 million euros, while the Bianconeri have tabled an initial bid worth 45 million euros.

It remains to be seen if they will offer more to bridge the gap between both clubs or if Atalanta will accept their offer.

O’Riley remains their other option, but interestingly, he is also the player that Atalanta wants to replace Koopmeiners.

La Dea has even tabled around two bids for his signature, both of which have been rejected.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has now warned that it will take an important offer for them to sell the Scotsman.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Sometimes a value will come in that’s a lot less. I’ve worked in the Premier League, I understand the levels there and the players’ value. No player will leave unless it’s for the right valuation. At this point in time, there’s been no team that’s been anywhere near it.”

Juve FC Says

Our focus is on Koopmeiners, and it would be good if Atalanta signed Matt O’Riley because that would make signing the Dutchman easier.