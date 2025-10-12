Juventus are hoping to secure the services of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as early as January, but this would require a major contribution from the player.

The Bianconeri will be determined to bring in a new central midfielder to boost their squad depth, as Igor Tudor has been struggling to find convincing options in the middle of the park beyond Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram.

Therefore, the Serie A giants have recently rekindled their interest in Milinkovic-Savic who has been on their wishlist since his days at Lazio.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is still desired by Juve

The Serbian international joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023, and his contract will expire at the end of the season.

Despite hiring his longtime mentor, Simone Inzaghi, the Saudi Pro League giants haven’t been able to tie down Milinkovic-Savic to a new contract, as the player appears determined to make a return to Europe and play his football on the biggest stages.

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Hence, a return to the Italian peninsula through the gates of Juventus could be an enticing prospect. Most accounts believe that the Bianconeri’s best chance to sign the creative midfielder is to wait until the expiry of his contract with Al-Hilal, before acquiring his services on a free transfer in the summer.

Nevertheless, Tuttosport reveals that Juventus are also hoping for another scenario that would allow them to recruit the player in the middle of the current campaign.

Can Juventus sign Milinkovic-Savic in January

The Turin-based newspaper claims that Milinkovic-Savic is entitled to terminate his Al-Hilal contract in January, which would allow him to join Juventus as a free agent.

However, this would require a significant sacrifice from the former Lazio star, as his deal with the Saudi giants guarantees him a €20 million salary per year, so he would miss out on circa €10 million by rescinding it at the midway point of the campaign.

So while this possibility has been put on the table, it might be mere wishful thinking on Juve’s behalf.