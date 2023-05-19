Juventus Serie A game rescheduled after their Europa League exit

Juventus’ match against Empoli has been pushed back by 24 hours after they and AS Roma enjoyed different results in the Europa League last night.

The Bianconeri were beaten by Sevilla in Spain in the second leg of their semi-final, while Roma defeated Bayer Leverkusen on aggregate to reach the final of the competition.

Football Italia reveals Roma and Juve were supposed to play in Serie A on Monday, with the Romans playing around 17:30, but that game has now been moved to 19:45 pm when Juve should have faced Empoli.

Because of this change, Juve’s match will now take place on Tuesday at 7:45 pm, 24 hours after the original time.

Juve FC Says

We need to get back to form in that game and whenever it has been rescheduled for, we expect our boys to be prepared to win.

Our remaining games of the league season are now must-wins if we want to end the campaign positively.

Our players have worked hard in this campaign, but we still need them to give their best in the remaining games.

It would be interesting to see how they will react to the heartbreak in Seville in their next game.