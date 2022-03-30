Juventus Serie A rival meets with Dybala’s entourage

Juventus has decided to let Paulo Dybala leave after failing to agree on a new deal with the Argentinian attacker.

He has helped the club greatly since he moved to the Allianz Stadium in 2015 and remains a key player for the Bianconeri.

However, he has been injury-prone in this campaign and the Bianconeri have decided to build their team around the recently-acquired Dusan Vlahovic.

This means he can now speak to other clubs about a transfer from the Allianz Stadium and he is free to reach a pre-contract agreement with them.

Juve fans understand their club’s decision, but they will be surprised to hear about the club Dybala wants to play for next.

Tutto Sport says he might turn out for Inter Milan as the Nerazzurri pushes to do a deal with his entourage.

They have already met with his representative to know what the attacker will want and they will now work on presenting an offer to him.

The report maintains they are not in a hurry to do a deal, but they have already started work on adding him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Dybala can join any club he likes to some of us, but there are others who believe he shouldn’t even think about moving to a serious rival like Inter Milan.

They remain one of the clubs we share a bitter rivalry with and he could tarnish all his Bianconeri legacy by turning out for them, and it could be worse if he wins trophies with them.