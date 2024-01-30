Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson is reportedly on Juventus’ list of potential signings for the summer.

Under the management of Thiago Motta, Bologna is enjoying a successful season, with the players making significant contributions to their performance. The team is aiming for a return to European competition at the end of the current campaign, and players like Ferguson have played a crucial role in their aspirations.

As Motta’s future at Bologna remains uncertain, and with the possibility of some key players leaving for bigger clubs, Juventus has identified Ferguson as a target for the summer transfer window. Financial constraints prevented Juventus from pursuing him in the current transfer window, but they might revisit their interest when planning the budget for the next season.

However, despite Juventus’ interest, it is revealed by Calciomercato that Ferguson’s preference is to move to the Premier League. While he currently does not seem opposed to a transfer to Turin, if a top English club expresses interest in signing him, he is likely to prioritise a move to the Premier League over joining Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Ferguson has been in fine form and could become an important player for us in the next few years should we complete the transfer.

But if his preference is moving to England, we will struggle to compete against most Premier League side.