Juventus Serie A target wanted in Spain as he changes mind on when to move

Arkadiusz Milik has been identified by Atletico Madrid as a striker that they want to sign, despite interest from Juventus, according to AS.

The Pole has been without club football this season after he was frozen out of the first team at Napoli.

He has refused to sign a new deal at the Italian side and he was supposed to leave them in the last transfer window.

A lack of suitors meant that he had to remain after a move to AS Roma collapsed.

Juventus have been long-term admirers of the former Ajax man and he probably would have worn the club’s shirt if Maurizio Sarri was still the boss in Turin.

The report claims that with Diego Costa struggling with injury in this final year of his contract, Atletico are looking to cash in on him and they want Milik to replace the former Spanish international.

Just like Juventus, Atletico had also wanted to land him in the summer.

The Spanish side is looking to take advantage of the fact that he has changed his mind about seeing out his current deal, and he wants to move in the January transfer market.

Juventus have enjoyed Alvaro Morata, but in his absence, Paulo Dybala has struggled to help Ronaldo with the goals burden and Milik could help them to solve that.