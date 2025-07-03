As the Serie A season draws nearer for 2025/2026, things are definitely feeling like they’re hotting up between the main players — and although they’re not at the top of the cards, they’re definitely still a major player on the scene. Indeed, as one of the more likely outsiders, Juventus are still worth considering. And, since Juventus haven’t won the Serie A since the 2011-2012 season, they’re likely feeling ready for another win under their belt. But can they pull this off, or will another team likely walk home with the crown in 20206? Well, we’ve considered everything you’ll need to know to help with this as follows.

How are Juventus Looking in the Current Standings?

Due to start in just under two months, interest in the 2025-2026 season of the Italian Serie A is starting to kick off, and – after over a decade of missing out on the title – Juventus have found themselves sitting relatively close to the top of the odds table currently.

Indeed, while they’re not the favourite, according to Irish bookies on Scs.ie like Bet365 and William Hill currently have Juventus at odds of 9/2 (5.5), while BetVictor is offering slightly shorter odds at 4/1 (5.0). Though not hugely confident odds, they’re also clearly not outside of the realm of possibility, and so there seems a very good chance that they’ll be able to bring home the win.

However, Juventus’ two major competitors, Napoli and Inter Milan, have far shorter odds still. Indeed, Napoli are currently boasting odds of 2/1 (3.0) with Bet365, 9/4 (3.25) with William Hill, and 5/2 (3.5) with BetVictor. Meanwhile, Inter Milan remain the main runner-up in terms of odds at an average of 3.5 across most of the major betting sites. So, while Juventus aren’t out of luck completely, they’ll need to be on their best form to have a good chance.

Previous Form and Upcoming Fixtures

As we just mentioned, playing on top form’s going to be a must if Juventus want to reclaim the scudetto – but this is something that they’re doing pretty well at this year. Indeed, with 18 wins, 16 draws, and just 4 losses this year, Juventus have shown that they’ve got the skills and drive to win – although the high number of draws does raise some concerns, especially when it comes to keeping pace with their title rivals.

One thing that does provide a little more confidence for bettors is the average number of goals scored in each match. Indeed, with an average of 1.53 goals per match, Juventus are only marginally behind the current favourites, Napoli, who have an average of 1.55. That said, they are significantly behind Inter Milan, who have been achieving around two goals per match on average.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that, in their most recent match with Inter Milan back in February, Juventus walked away with a telling 1-0 victory – which says a lot given Inter Milan’s high average scores otherwise. Given this, it’s certainly possible that Juventus could have what it takes to take on Inter Milan. Still, their 2-1 loss to Napoli on January 25th does raise concerns about whether they’ll be able to beat the top team when the time comes.

Can Juventus Pull it Off to Reclaim the Serie A Scudetto?

So, with the aforementioned points in mind, a pivotal question stands: can Juventus really pull it off, or is this likely to be wishful thinking? Well, it could really go either way! Indeed, from a purely statistical standpoint, Juventus definitely have a shot, given that they’ve beaten Inter Milan relatively recently and are very close in terms of average goals to Napoli. However, this isn’t a safe bet yet, and while Juventus are on good form, they’ll probably still need to up their game if they’ll successfully defeat both teams and lift the Serie A trophy again.

Final Thoughts

While Juventus aren’t the favourites for the 2025/2026 Serie A, they’re not hugely outside of the top two either. Given this, and with their recent form in mind, it will undoubtedly be exciting to see how they perform when the start of the season rolls around soon.