Juventus serious about Barcelona striker – So how much is the asking price?

In the summer of 2017, Ousmane Dembélé sealed a sensational transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, for an enormous figure that was around 135 million euros.

The young Frenchman was supposed to be Neymar’s heir at Camp Nou – as the Brazilian had just left the Catalan club joining Paris Saint Germain.

Unfortunately for the former Stade Rennais youth product, his stint in Spain has been plagued with recurring injuries and inconsistent performances.

However, Dembélé seems to be regaining some of his confidence during the current season, being finally able to play on regular basis.

Naturally, this has rendered him a desired transfer target for several top European clubs once again, and one of them being Juventus.

According to Calciomercato, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman asked the club to keep the player in Catalunya beyond the current campaign.

Nonetheless, the winger’s current contract expires in the summer of 2022, and is yet to agree on a renewal with the club.

Therefore, the Blaugrana would be willing to sell the 23-year-old this summer to avoid losing him for free twelve months later.

The source believes that Barcelona have put a price tag on their star of around 50 million euros.

Whilst this figure is considered to be a hefty one for a player who’s on an expiring contract, the Bianconeri could work around it by offering a player in exchange – more likely being Adrien Rabiot who is believed to be a transfer target for the Catalans.

The second option for the Old Lady would be selling another player in the squad in order to have the requested cash.

However, Juventus must be warned that they aren’t the only ones in the race, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG all mentioned as possible suitors.