Juventus serious about signing winger and the asking price has been revealed

Mikkel Damsgaard might be on the move from Sampdoria in the summer and Juventus is one of the teams looking to sign him.

The winger has just joined the Serie A side, but he plays like he has been in the competition for a long time.

He was in fine form in their game against Milan this weekend and has continued to show Juve why they should sign him.

The Bianconeri has been linked with a move for him for much of this season and Calciomercato says they remain strongly interested.

They are not the only Serie A side looking to land the Dane with Inter Milan also paying close attention to his development.

Inter is set to end Juventus long reign as Italian champions this season and they will feel confident about signing him.

Players of his calibre will hardly remain with a team like Sampdoria for long and it always comes down to a matter of who wants him the most.

The report says Sampdoria is willing to listen to offers for his signature and they have already set an asking price.

If a suitor pays between 20/25 million euros, Claudio Ranieri’s side will be more than happy to let him leave.