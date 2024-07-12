Juventus is keen to offload Federico Chiesa and will consider a swap deal with Manchester United for his signature.

The Red Devils are one of the clubs interested in him and have been following the winger for some time.

Interestingly, Manchester United has its own winger who is no longer part of their plans at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho has fallen out with their manager and spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

He performed well and helped them reach the final of the Champions League, but the Germans could not sign him permanently.

He is back at United and must find a new home if he refuses to apologise to his manager.

Thiago Motta likes Sancho and a report on Tuttojuve claims that Juventus is seriously considering a swap deal for the Englishman.

The report states that the Bianconeri will happily send Chiesa to United if they can get them to agree to a swap deal involving both players.

Juve FC Says

Sancho did well on loan at Dortmund last season and will be a fantastic addition to our squad as one of our key players.