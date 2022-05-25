Following the departure of Paulo Dybala, Juventus need to find capable replacements in the summer. Moreover, Federico Bernardeschi hasn’t renewed his contract either and Alvaro Morata’s future remains up in the air.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will have to revamp their attacking department as well as bolstering the wing roles.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Juventus are seriously considering a swoop for Filip Kostic.

The Serbian has been plying his trade at Eintracht Frankfurt since 2018. This season, he played a significant role in his club’s path towards the Europa League trophy.

This term, the left winger contributed in four goals and nine assists in his 31 Bundesliga outings. Moreover, he scored on three occasions in 12 Europa League appearances while also providing his teammates with six assists.

The source adds that the 29-year-old could be available for 15 million euros, which would be a real bargain. The relatively low asking price is most probably due to the fact that his contract expires a year later.

Therefore, the report believes that Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini is contemplating the idea, as it would allow him to reinforce the left flank with a solid winger who’s at the peak of his powers, while the relatively low fee would leave him with enough funds to pursue other transfer targets, including a replacement for Dybala.