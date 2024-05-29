Juventus are reportedly serious in their attempts to lure Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, so three of their players could be heading in the opposite direction.

The Euro 2020 winner has announced his desire to leave the Partenopei as his rapport with the management has deteriorated following the club’s catastrophic campaign.

Therefore, several Serie A clubs are keeping a close eye on the situation, and chief among them is the Old Lady. After all, it was Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli who had brought Di Lorenzo to Napoli back in 2019.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are seriously considering a move for the Italy international.

The club is moving towards a four-man defense under the guidance of Thiago Motta. Hence, Juve could do with a new right-back, especially an experienced one like Di Lorenzo.

However, Napoli are requesting a fee of 20 million euros to part ways with their wantaway skipper.

Juve consider this figure to be too high, but they’re willing to insert players in a swap deal in order to lower the cost.

The first name on the list is Mattia Perin who could become surplus to requirements once Juventus sign Michele Di Gregorio.

Then we have Moise Kean who failed to score a single goal during the 2023/24 campaign. The Italian striker now finds himself on the outskirts of the club’s project.

Finally, the source mentions Daniele Rugani as the third possible exchange pawn, albeit he has only recently penned a new Juventus contract. Nevertheless, Napoli have been keeping an eye on the defender for quite some time.