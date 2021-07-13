Juventus seriously considering Kaio Jorge – So how much would he cost?

With the pre-season set to begin on Wednesday, Juventus should accelerate the negotiation process on various fronts.

On the market, Manuel Locatelli remains the primary target, whilst captain Giorgio Chiellini is expected to sign a new contract during the week, with Paulo Dybala following suit.

However, the biggest knot remains that of Cristiano Ronaldo, but at the moment, the situation leans towards another season for the Portuguese in Turin.

Therefore, alongside CR7, Alvaro Morata and Dybala, the management is contemplating the idea of completing the attacking department by adding a young striker to the fold.

According to Tuttpsport via ilBianconero, Kaio Jorge is currently the Old Lady’s favorite attacking option on the market.

The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the brightest young talents emerging from Brazil, and he’s expected to leave Santos this year.

The Brazilian club was initially asking for 30 million euros for his release, but the player’s contract expires in December, which makes this valuation illogical.

Therefore, Santos should lower their demands for 15 millions – at least according to the report – which would make a summer transfer more plausible.

It is known that several Italian and European clubs are on Kaio’s trail, but it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri are willing to splash the cash and beat off the competition.

This season, the youngster has so far made 8 appearance in the Brazilian Serie A, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.