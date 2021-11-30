Juventus seriously thinking about signing Serie B striker

Reports have linked Lorenzo Lucca with a move to Juventus, and it seems he could move to Turin sooner than we all expect.

The Pisa striker will become one of the finest strikers in Italy in the next few years, and that has caught the attention of top clubs in the country.

Tuttomercatoweb delivers an update on Juventus’ interest in his signature and they maintain the Bianconeri is convinced about signing him.

The report rules out a January move for him, but it maintains that Juve will look to do a deal over his signature in the summer.

Juventus’ strikers have struggled in this campaign, and Lucca’s arrival might push the likes of Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata to do better.

However, the Bianconeri have also been linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic, who is a much better attacker to have in your squad.

At 21, Lucca is the same age as Vlahovic, but the Serbian is far ahead of him in terms of development.

The Italian might struggle to adapt if he moves to Juventus immediately, but that doesn’t mean the club should avoid signing him.

He could be sent out on loan to continue his development when he joins for another year or two.