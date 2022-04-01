Juventus seriously watching Udinese teenager

Destiny Udogie is one of the most-watched young Italian talents now as he impresses on loan at Udinese.

He is originally owned by Verona and is spending this season on loan at Udine where he has fascinated scouts from several Serie A clubs.

Juventus has also been watching him as they contemplate making changes to their left-back spot.

Alex Sandro’s quality has reduced and he could leave the club this summer for a good fee. But that will leave the Bianconeri short of options in that spot, with Luca Pellegrini the only other natural left-back in the group.

This is why Juve has been on the lookout for a player that can provide competition and cover for them in that position.

Calciomercato says they consider Udogie talented enough to do a job for them and they have been watching him closely in this campaign.

Juve FC Says

Udogie is clearly talented enough and he has shown that with Udinese and the Italian youth national team.

The question is whether he is mature enough to play for a top club like Juve or not, regardless of his experience in Serie A.

If we offload Sandro, it would make little sense to sign him and keep two inexperienced players competing against each other for that spot.