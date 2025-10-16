Juventus would be happy to offload Teun Koopmeiners as soon as possible, as they hope to find a buyer willing to meet their price.

The 27-year-old was a late addition to the Netherlands squad that beat Malta and Finland during the October international both by four unanswered goals.

Ronald Koeman called up the former Atalanta star when Quinten Timber succumbed to injury. But while Juventus were hoping that this opportunity would regalvanise the underperforming midfielder, the latter returned to Turin empty-handed, as he remained on the bench during both World Cup qualifiers.

Teun Koopmeiners has lost prominence at Juve & the Netherlands

Koopmeiners’ status at both club and international levels is quite telling. At this stage, it is clear that Igor Tudor has run out of ideas after testing the player in various roles.

As Tuttosport reports, Juventus directors are trying to stay optimistic, with a revival from Koopmeiners still seen as their best hope. Yet, a sense of desperation is beginning to creep in behind the scenes.

Last summer, the Serie A giants were able to offload fellow strugglers Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez, who joined Nottingham Forest and Atletico Madrid, respectively. However, selling Koopmeiners was never on the cards, arguably because the directors knew full well that the midfielder’s cost would scare all suitors away.

Juventus willing to sell Koopmeiners for €35 million

However, the Dutchman, who cost Juventus circa €60 million just over a year ago, will see his book value drop to €35 million next summer.

So, as the Turin-based newspaper tells it, the Bianconeri would be happy to sell Koopmeiners to any club that puts this figure on the table, that is, unless the midfielder somehow manages to find his old Atalanta form back.

In the meantime, the player will continue to act as a backup for Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram in the middle of the park. He has thus far made seven appearances in all competitions this season, but has yet to make a direct goal contribution.