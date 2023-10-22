Adrien Rabiot is set to captain Juventus in their Serie A match against AC Milan this weekend, highlighting his significance to the club.

The French midfielder could have left Juventus at the end of the previous season, but the club persuaded him to sign a one-year extension, allowing him to stay for this campaign. However, this means he is currently on track to depart at the end of this season.

Despite his contract situation, Juventus values Rabiot and is eager to secure his long-term commitment to the club. While the club is dealing with various other issues, they haven’t lost sight of the importance of extending Rabiot’s contract.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Juventus plans to engage in talks with Rabiot’s representatives in November and hopes to expedite the process since they have already expressed their intention to retain him.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is considered indispensable at the Allianz Stadium, and it’s difficult to imagine losing him for any reason. The club must make every effort to retain him in their squad, and it appears that he is content living in Turin.

The French midfielder’s happiness with the city and the club will certainly be a significant factor in persuading him to stay. However, if he has a desire to explore a new experience in another country or with another club, he may choose to decline the latest contract offer and move on.