Juventus set date to close out Dybala’s new contract or to sell him

Juventus and Paulo Dybala want to continue their relationship beyond his current contract which expires at the end of the upcoming campaign.

But if both parties don’t reach an agreement over a new deal soon, it places the Bianconeri in a tough position.

The club is clear that they don’t want him to leave for free next summer but he isn’t accepting their current contract offer.

Todofichajes says Federico Cherubini will start new talks with the attacker’s representatives next Monday after taking over from Fabio Paratici.

The report says the Bianconeri know that time is against them to find a solution to the problem and if they cannot reach an agreement with him by 20th August, they will sell him.

He has suitors all over Europe and it will be a huge slap in the face if he runs down his contract and leaves Turin for free.

The report adds that Juventus is prepared to increase their offer for him to get the deal sorted, but they also expected him to reduce his demands if he is serious about remaining with them.

Dybala struggled to stay fit for much of last season and he will hope he can contribute more in the 2021/2022 campaign for the Bianconeri.