Juventus set for £25 Million windfall in time for summer window

Juventus are set for a £25 Million boost to their finances with Tottenham Hotspur ready to trigger the release clause to sign Dejan Kulusevski.

The Swedish international has has hit the ground running since joining the Premier League side on an initial 18-month loan deal with an option to buy.

Antonio Conte’s side have already seen enough to commit to sign him this summer however, meaning that Juve can enjoy the benefits of that fee in order to bolster their own playing squad this summer.

Kulusevski could never manage to earn a regular starting role in our side, not under Andrea Pirlo or Max Allegri during his time in Turin, but he appears to be thoroughly suited to the English division, and it is no shock to understand that they are keen to secure his future at this early stage in his loan spell, as reported by the DailyMail.

Rodrigo Bentancur also joined the north London club during the same window, and while he is yet to shine in comparison to his team-mate, he joined on a permanent deal so we have no need to worry about his progress.

Do you think Juventus should have found a way to build the team around Kulusevski, or did he just not have what it takes to live up to the expectations of Juve?

Patrick