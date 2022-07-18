Juventus and Inter Milan will take the Derby d’Italia to the transfer market as the two of them continue to be linked with a move for the same player.

The Bianconeri have been targeting a transfer for Gleison Bremer of Torino, and inter is also interested in the Brazilian.

Both of them see him as a replacement for their departing defender, with Juve now close to losing Matthijs de Ligt, while Inter could be forced to sell Milan Skriniar.

Bremer won the best defender in Serie A last season and several clubs will be glad to have him in their squad.

However, Inter and Juve are favourites now and Calciomercato claims both clubs are battling to get his signature.

Torino has placed him on the market for a fee that could rise to 40m euros. It is now left for either suitor to pay it and reach an agreement with the defender.

Juve FC Says

Bremer will fill the void that De Ligt will leave behind at the club and he could be a very good acquisition for us.

He has already proven his worth in the league. This will make it easier for him to adjust to life at the Allianz Stadium.