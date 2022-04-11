Juventus set for a 35m euros windfall from Premier League side

Juventus will make some money from the permanent transfer of Dejan Kulusevski with a new report claiming Tottenham will certainly sign him permanently in the summer.

The Swede left Juve for the London club in the last transfer window after struggling to make an impact under Max Allegri.

He was an important player for the Bianconeri last season, but his performances were poor in this campaign, and the Bianconeri had to let him go.

Spurs secured a loan-to-buy agreement for his signature, and he has been more than a good buy for them.

Tuttomercatoweb says they will now exercise their option to sign him in the summer for 35m euros.

That is a good fee, and it means Juve now has some money to add to their transfer budget as they chase their targets.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski is a very talented player, and he only had problems at Juve because he couldn’t adapt to the system of Allegri.

Under Antonio Conte, he can express his talents more freely, and we have seen what he can do.

The money we make from his sale will help us sign an attacker who is more suited to the system of Allegri and hopefully helps us reach our goals as a club.