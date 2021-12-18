Juventus set for a busy January – Here’s the full schedule

On Tuesday, Juventus will play their final match of 2021 when they host Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri players will then get to enjoy the holiday season with their families before resuming the current campaign.

The club’s official website released the fixture list for January 2022, which is set to be a particularly busy month.

Although the Champions League won’t resume until February, Juventus will embark on their campaign to defend their Coppa Italia crown, starting with a round of 16 encounter against Sampdoria on January 18.

Additionally, the Old Lady will take part in the Italian Super Cup clash against Inter on Wednesday the 12th.

However, the tough league fixtures will start as soon as the 6th of January, with a big battle at home against Napoli. Max Allegri’s men will then travel to the capital for an encounter against Roma three days later.

The first month of the year will also include another major Serie A clash between Milan and Juventus at the San Siro.

Here’s the full schedule for January 2022.