Juventus set for a busy Monday with the arrivals of Ronaldo and Dybala’s agent

After beginning their pre-season with a depleted squad, Juventus stars who took part in Euro 2020 and Copa America this summer are slowly returning to Turin.

According to Football Italia, the Bianconeri are set for busy week starting from Monday, as Cristiano Ronaldo will begin his training retreat alongside his teammates.

The Portuguese legend is set to fly to Turin on Sunday, and on the following morning, he’s expected to undergo the routine medical tests, before he begins training.

The report adds that Paulo Dybala’s agent (Jorge Antun) is expected to meet with club officials on either Monday or Tuesday to discuss the Argentine’s contract renewal.

La Joya’s current deal is set to expire next summer, but both parties are hoping to reach an agreement that would keep the player at the Allianz Stadium for years to come.

On another note, Massimiliano Allegri is finally set to be officially unveiled by the club in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Cagliari and Milan manager made his return to the Old Lady after spending two years on the shelf. Although he has been in charge of the team’s pre-season, he is yet to be presented to the press.

After hosting Spezia this Saturday, Juventus will play Monza in the Trofeo Berlusconi on Saturday July 31 at the U-Power stadium, before traveling to Catalunya for the Trofeo Gamper against Barcelona.