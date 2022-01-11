Juventus set for an all-Italian backline in the Super Cup

Following their dramatic come-from-behind victory at the expense of Roma, Juventus will make the short trip to Milano with a high morale.

The Bianconeri will take on Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Wednesday night with the Italian Super Cup on the line.

While Max Allegri’s men are used to enter this fixture as the favorites on the back of another Scudetto triumph, their arch rivals are the ones who are tipped to victory according to the majority of observers.

After all, the Nerazzurri enter the competition as the crowned Italian champions and the current Serie A leaders.

Moreover, Juventus will have several absentees to deal with. Federico Chiesa will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury, while Matthijs de Ligt and Juan Cuadrado will be suspended.

Therefore, Allegri will be left with a depleted backline – with Danilo, Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci also unlikely to feature due to recent knocks.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will unleash an all-Italian backline, as Giorgio Chiellini returns to the starting formation to partner Daniele Rugani.

Mattia De Sciglio will switch to right-back, allowing Luca Pellegrini to slot in at the left flank.

The source expects Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie to maintain their spots in the middle of the park, with Adrien Rabiot potentially returning to the lineup.

Alvaro Morata should lead the attack following his impressive second half cameo against Roma, and will be supported by Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi.

Juventus Probable XI (4-3-3): Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Pellegrini; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata, Bernardeschi