Juventus set for battle as Real Madrid eye midfield target

Juventus are believed to be keen on landing a deal to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax in the coming window, but Real Madrid are now claimed by TuttoJuve to have added him to their shortlist.

The midfielder has long-been tipped to make a move to one of the biggest clubs on the continent, and is enjoying a fine season in the Eridivisie where his side look a dominant force.

They should be considered outsiders to win the Champions League even, with their 2-2 draw this evening away to Benfica unlikely to hurt their chances of reaching the next stage, and an extended run in the competition will no doubt raise the stock of a number of their players, including Gravenberch himself.

The Old Lady are unlikely to be keen on a bidding frenzy, especially with the Galacticos expected to have plenty to spend in the coming window, but he could well see the prospect of playing alongside Federico Chiesa, former team-mate Matthijs De Ligt and Dusan Vlahovic as an opportunity he cannot turn down.

Gravenberch would likely hit the ground running in Italy, and I have no doubt that he has all the qualities needed to get to the very top, and I would love for us to help him reach his full potential.

Patrick