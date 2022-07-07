After months of negotiations, Juventus and Angel Di Maria have finally reached an agreement that will see the winger joining Max Allegri’s ranks.

Despite his advanced age, El Fideo was still the tactician’s preferred target for the right wing role.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Di Maria will land in Turin on Thursday night before making his arrival to the J-Medical center on Friday where he’ll undergo his routine medicals.

However, the Argentine won’t be the only one to announce his arrival tomorrow. The report adds that Andrea Cambiaso will also be present at the Bianconeri’s medical center.

Juventus have already reached a deal in principle with Genoa for the transfer of the young left-back, although Radu Dragusin is still blocking the exchange deal, as he’s reluctant to join the newly-relegated Grifone.

Nonetheless, the two sides will eventually find a solution for this obstacle one way or the other.

In addition to the two newcomers, Friday will also witness the return of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian has been trying to recover from a groin injury during the off-season. He had recently returned to Belgrade, but as the source explains, the bomber was working on his physical condition even during his brief vacation.

The report adds that Vlahovic was training in of the the most famous gyms in the Serbian capital, enjoying the company of some illustrious names, including Nikola Milenkovic, Marcelo Brozovic, Dusan Tadic and even Gianluigi Buffon.